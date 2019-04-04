Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: Robin Hayes And Others Indicted; NC ICE Bill; Streetcar Delays

Friday, April 5th 2019

The head of the North Carolina GOP is indicted in connection with donations made to the party, and charged with lying to the FBI. State lawmakers move to make sheriffs cooperate with ICE. Those same lawmakers also want to give teachers $400 to spend on classroom supplies. Mike Collins and the roundup reporters cover the week's top local and regional stories.

On this edition of the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup...

Chairman of the North Carolina GOP Robin Hayes was one of four people indicted in connection with an investigation involving donations made to the state Republican Party. Hayes was also charged with three counts of lying to the FBI. We’ll bring you the latest.

A bill that would force all North Carolina sheriffs to detain suspects for up to 48 hours when requested by agents with ICE has passed the NC House. The bill was introduced after several recently-elected Democratic sheriffs- including our own Garry McFadden- announced they would no longer honor the ICE detainers. The North Carolina Sheriffs Association is against the bill. We'll discuss what the bill could mean if it passes the senate.

North Carolina lawmakers have introduced another bill they say will give teachers $400 to spend on classroom supplies, by distributing money they say was not properly spent in the past by local school districts. CMS has major concerns with the bill.

Charlotte Streetcar progress will be interrupted this summer for platform modifications, and the second phase of the streetcar will be delayed because of the RNC in 2020. We’ll go over what CATS CEO John Lewis said at this week’s City Council meeting and reaction from council members.

And this week, CMPD announced that homicides in Charlotte have tripled since this time last year.

Mike Collins and a roundtable of reporters cover those stories and more on the Local News Roundup on Charlotte Talks.