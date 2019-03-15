Charlotte Talks: Marc Lamont Hill Shines Light On America's 'Nobodies'

Monday, March 18, 2019

Mike Collins sits down with political commentator, author Marc Lamont Hill to talk about the subjects of police violence, the reasons for it and how to reduce the incidences of it.

We have all become aware of incidents of police violence against minorities. We know of the high-profile deaths that often spark outrage. We wonder why this continues to happen. Political commentator and author Marc Lamont Hill argues there are distinct patterns to this violence; that those who experience it are poor, uneducated, exploited, and usually brown or black.

In his book, Nobody, he examines the why of all this and suggest a way out.

Guest:

Marc Lamont Hill, author, Nobody