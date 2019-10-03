Charlotte Talks: MEDIC Bill Controversy Shines Light On High Ambulance Bills

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

After community blowback, a plan to turn MEDIC patients over to Mecklenburg County's tax collector for payment of overdue ambulance bills has been delayed. But why is it so expensive to use an ambulance in the first place?

Critics of the proposed bill collection said it was forcing those who can't afford ambulance rides to second-guess calling MEDIC for their medical needs.

"We don't think about money when we call the fire or the police department. Why should we when we are sick," Tera Long told county commissioners this week.

Ambulance services are one of the biggest sources of surprise medical bills, but conversations in Washington and elsewhere about reining such expenses have not included ambulances.

What drives the sticker shock many patients experience?

GUESTS

Christopher Garmon, assistant professor of health administration, University of Missouri Kansas City (@cjrhgarmon)

Loren Adler, associate director, USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy (@LorenAdler)