Charlotte Talks: Mike and the Mayor... Pro Tem

Thursday, January 10th, 2019

Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt is in for Vi Lyles on this month's Mike and the Mayor Conversation. They talk about impending regulations for e-scooters and what they might entail. City Council has announced that it is short by $77 million for the funding necessary to complete the Cross-Charlotte Trail. We’ll be short even more money after 2020 when the CIAA tournament moves to Baltimore. Those stories and more in this month's conversation.

Mayor Vi Lyles is unable to join us for this month’s edition of Mike and the Mayor, so we’ve asked Mayor Pro tem Julie Eiselt to step in- and we’ll call this hour Mike and the Mayor--- Pro Tem.

Many items for discussion coming from Monday’s City council meeting, including the hiring of a new city attorney for Charlotte, in Durham’s Peter Baker.

E-Scooters will increase in number on city streets but with more rules and conditions- it’s an attempt to stem some safety concerns with the rapid influx of scooters in the Queen City.

City Council announced that its millions short-- $77 Million short- in funding to finish the Cross Charlotte Trail, the planned 26 mile continuous trail running through the city.

And the solutions to fix the shortfall include safety concerns for those who would use the trail.

And Charlotte will lose the CIAA Basketball Tournament after 2020 to Baltimore. What could we have done differently?

Mike Collins will go over those topics and ask the Mayor Pro Tem YOUR questions as well in our next edition of Mike and the Mayor--- Pro Tem, on Charlotte Talks.

Guest:

Julie Eiselt, Charlotte City Councilperson and Mayor Pro Tem