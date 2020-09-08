Charlotte Talks: Mike And The Mayor Talk Business Recovery, Police Reform

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Mayor Vi Lyles talks about the city’s business recovery plans, the economic impact of no fans at Panther games, her reaction to the CMPD footage of the June 2nd incident, and more.

On this edition of Mike and the Mayor, we’ll sit down for another conversation with Mayor Vi Lyles on the city’s most important issues.

We’ll talk about the status of the city’s business recovery plans in the midst of the pandemic, and how the Governor’s Phase 2.5 is relaxing some of the restrictions around Charlotte. What impact has the new phase had so far?

We’ll get the mayor’s reaction to the release of the footage of the June 2nd incident in Uptown when CMPD officers bottlenecked and teargassed protesters.

Panthers owner David Tepper is frustrated over not having fans at the home opener- what does the mayor think, and what is the impact on the city if fans aren’t allowed this season?

And where does the ethics review of City Council stand after the city attorney recommended an outside review?

Those stories and a debrief after our very brief RNC in Charlotte, on the next "Mike and the Mayor" on Charlotte Talks.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte