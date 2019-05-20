Charlotte Talks: The Plight Of The Bumblebees... And All Other Pollinators

Monday, May 20, 2019

They might be tiny, but they play a vital role in our survival - and they're in trouble. We're talking about pollinators, and a North Carolina writer (and beekeeper) has researched the threats they face and ways to help.

The decline in the bee population has drawn worldwide attention, but there are more than 200,000 species that fall into the pollinator category, from bettles to bats.

Half of the planet's pollinators are in danger, with some facing possible extinction, and their survival is of major importance for humans because of the role they play in providing our food.

In her new book, North Carolina-based writer Jodi Helmer explores the factors endangering pollinators, from climate change to habitat loss.

GUEST

Jodi Helmer, journalist, author of Protecting Pollinators: How to Save the Creatures That Feed Our World (@helmerjodi)