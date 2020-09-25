Charlotte Talks Politics: Debates Will Be Must-See TV, But Will Any Votes Be Swayed?

Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

Tuesday's first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is anticipated to be one of the most-watched of all time. But with five weeks to go before Election Day, and absentee voting already underway in North Carolina and elsewhere, will the debates affect the race?

Trump reportedly shrugged off any preparation for the debate, and Biden said he’s getting ready by “going over … the multiple lies" told by Trump.

While it’ll no doubt make for good television, what impact will it have on voters? More than 70% of Americans told a recent poll the debates won’t have that much bearing, if any, on their decision.

But one expert on presidential debates says they’re needed now more than ever.

GUESTS

Allan Louden, Wake Forest University, chair of the Department of Communication (@AllanLouden)

Mitchell McKinney, University of Missouri, professor of communication, director of the university’s Political Communication Institute (@MSMcKinney)