Charlotte Talks Politics: Has Polling Changed Since Trump's 2016 Upset?

Monday, June 29, 2020

Election polling is one of the few campaign norms still intact during the pandemic. What are they telling us about the race, and have they changed since Donald Trump's 2016 Electoral College surprise?

The latest polling, both nationally and in battleground states such as North Carolina, painted a bleak outlook for Trump's reelection prospects. FiveThirtyEight says Trump is in the worst position for an incumbent since Jimmy Carter in 1980.

BIden's lead over Trump really is large — but it still could disappear. https://t.co/rngTqwg1LO pic.twitter.com/liOIoaR4o0 — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) June 26, 2020

For several months, Joe Biden has maintained a lead of varying margins. A New York Times poll put Trump 14 points behind Biden nationally, and lagging in the key states he carried in 2016.

But there are still a little more than four months until Election Day, and a lead in June could be a distant memory in November. Just ask Michael Dukakis. And polls still have their doubters after 2016's results.

Jason Husser, Elon University, associate professor of political science and policy studies, director of the Elon Poll

Natalie Jackson, Public Religion Research Institute, research director (@nataliemj10)