Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks Politics: Polls Don't Look Good For Trump, But It's A Long Way To Election Day

Monday, June 29, 2020

Election polling is one of the few campaign norms still intact during the pandemic. What are they telling us about the race, and has polling changed since Donald Trump's 2016 Electoral College surprise?

The latest polling, both nationally and in battleground states such as North Carolina, paints a bleak outlook for Trump's re-election prospects. FiveThirtyEight says Trump is in the worst position for an incumbent since Jimmy Carter in 1980.

For several months, Joe Biden has led by varying margins. A New York Times poll has Trump 14 points behind Biden nationally, and lagging in the key states he carried in 2016.

But there are still a little more than four months until Election Day, and a lead in June could be a distant memory in November. Just ask Michael Dukakis. And polls still have their doubters after 2016's results.

GUESTS

Jason Husser, Elon University, associate professor of political science and policy studies, director of the Elon Poll

Natalie Jackson, Public Religion Research Institute, research director (@nataliemj10)

