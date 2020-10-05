Charlotte Talks Politics: Trump COVID-19 Diagnosis Jolts Government, Final Month Of Election

Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

How will the president's COVID-19 diagnosis affect the government and the final month of the 2020 election?

The Trump presidency has been one crisis after another, but it now it might face its biggest yet.

The White House is scrambling to portray a government that is still functioning, while Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis no doubt complicates the final weeks of the campaign.

GUESTS

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News, chief Washington correspondent (@jrovner)

Chris Cooper, Western Carolina University, head of the Department of Political Science and Public Affairs (@chriscooperwcu)

Scott Huffmon, Winthrop University, professor of political science, Winthrop Poll director (@HuffmonPolitics)

Susan Roberts, Davidson College, professor of political science (@profsuroberts)

Whitney Ross Manzo, Meredith College, associate professor of political science, assistant director of the Meredith Poll (@whitneymnz)