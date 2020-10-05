Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks Politics: Trump COVID-19 Diagnosis Jolts Government, Final Month Of Election

By ago

Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

How will the president's COVID-19 diagnosis affect the government and the final month of the 2020 election?

Credit Flickr / The White House

The Trump presidency has been one crisis after another, but it now it might face its biggest yet.

The White House is scrambling to portray a government that is still functioning, while Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis no doubt complicates the final weeks of the campaign.

GUESTS

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News, chief Washington correspondent (@jrovner)

Chris Cooper, Western Carolina University, head of the Department of Political Science and Public Affairs (@chriscooperwcu)

Scott Huffmon, Winthrop University, professor of political science, Winthrop Poll director (@HuffmonPolitics)

Susan Roberts, Davidson College, professor of political science (@profsuroberts)

Whitney Ross Manzo, Meredith College, associate professor of political science, assistant director of the Meredith Poll  (@whitneymnz)

Tags: 
Charlotte Talks
Politics
COVID-19
Donald Trump
2020 Election
Top News