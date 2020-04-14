Charlotte Talks: Quarantainment! What To Watch While You’re Stuck At Home

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Quarantainment! There's entertainment available to you on TV during this stay-at-home period. Several critics clue us in on what TV can offer.

This show originally aired March 31, 2020.

We'll have a little levity today. With movie theaters closed, performances canceled and bars shuttered, most of our regular entertainment options are out the window because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of us have been ordered to stay home anyway.

Luckily there’s plenty on TV for your (mandatory) in-home enjoyment during quarantine. Television has been enjoying a renaissance for some time, and with all these captive viewers, there’s more to come. Some big-screen films are even being released to stream at home.

We talk with film and TV critics to find out what’s on and discuss how this extended crisis will impact the industry.

Guests

Sean O'Connell, managing director for CinemaBlend. He’s also the co-host of the ReelBlend podcast and appears on NBC Charlotte (WCNC)

Linda Holmes, pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast.

Alissa Wilkinson, film critic and culture reporter for Vox

Sean O'Connell's Picks

Linda Holmes' Picks

Alissa Wilkinson's Picks