Charlotte Talks: The Rise Of Youth Homelessness

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

The National Center for Homeless Education released a report in January revealing there were over 1.5 million homeless students in 2018. That’s a 15% increase from 2015, and the numbers are expected to grow.

Underprivileged groups faced particular strife: Hispanic youth had 33% higher risk of homelessness, black youth had 83% higher risk and LGBTQ youth had 120% higher risk. Homelessness amplified other problems: LGBTQ youth were simultaneously exposed to discrimination within their families, self-harm and sexual assault.

In 2015 there was a 36% drop in homelessness in Mecklenburg County, and there were plans by Housing First Charlotte-Mecklenburg to end chronic homelessness entirely by the end of 2016.

The numbers did not pan out.

According to recent point-in-time counts in Charlotte, 2017 found 1,476 people experiencing homelessness, 2018 found 1,668, and 2019 had 2,106. The 2020 point-in-time count took place last month and totals are expected to increase.

In a city flush with development, banking and wealth, homeless camps dot the landscape in a stark contrast. What’s causing the surge in homelessness and what is being done to care for homeless youth – the city’s most vulnerable? We discuss the issue with organizations and officials working to solve the crisis.

GUESTS

Trish Hobson, Executive Director of The Relatives

Harold Rice, Jr., Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Community Link

Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City Council Representative, District 2