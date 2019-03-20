Charlotte Talks: The Science Of Fact Checking

Wednseday, March 20, 2019

These days politicians don’t just stretch the truth, they make stuff up. And, because we’re so divided, they get away with it...unless you look to fact checkers. We will to find out how they do what they do this hour.

Politicians have always stretched the truth to reach voters but today, they seem to just fabricate their own facts and, because we’re so divided, if we like that politician enough, we believe them.

Meanwhile, media reporting is often not believed, ignored and discarded when what they report doesn’t conform to already held beliefs. Still, facts do matter and that increases the importance of fact-checking organizations. We meet a few fact-checkers to find out the science behind what they do.

Guests:

Cathy Clabby, adjunct instructor in the DeWitt Wallace Center for Media and Democracy, Duke University

Jon Greenberg, senior correspondent, PolitiFact

Paul Specht, reporter, News and Observer