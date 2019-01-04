Charlotte Talks: There's A New Sheriff In Mecklenburg

Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Mecklenburg County's new sheriff, Garry McFadden, quickly went to work ending cooperation with federal immigration screening. He joins Mike Collins to discuss his plans for this next chapter in McFadden's long law enforcement career.

Within hours of taking office in early December, Sheriff Garry McFadden ended his agency's 12-year agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to screen for illegal immigrants who've entered the jail system.

Newly elected Sheriffs in Wake and Durham Counties follow Mecklenburg County and end agreements with ICE. More here: https://t.co/8cqkWn6gWR pic.twitter.com/myLUombRux — WFAE (@WFAE) December 10, 2018

McFadden campaigned on pulling the plug on the 287(g) program as he defeated incumbent sheriff Irwin Carmichael in the May Democratic primary. He also opposed Carmichael's switch to video-only jail visits, and he was critical of the use of solitary confinement for juvenile inmates.

His election was part of a wave of African-Americans being elected to sheriff's posts in North Carolina's largest urban counties.

The state sheriff’s association says it does not keep numbers on race, but it is believed to be the largest number of black sheriffs at one time ever for North Carolina. https://t.co/VlQlKRXyU2 pic.twitter.com/TW3CgWzTYB — WUNC (@wunc) November 29, 2018

A month into the job, McFadden discusses his more than three-decade career in law enforcement, and his plans for the sheriff's office.

GUEST

Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg County Sheriff (@mecksheriff, @SugarFreeTalk)