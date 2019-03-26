Charlotte Talks: Unity Among Different Faiths

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

We examine the rise in hate crimes particularly those targeting Muslims and Jews here and around the world. We hear from members of those communities on how they are coping and get their ideas on how to foster unity in the face of division.

Earlier this month, New Zealand experienced the worst terrorist incident in its history as a shooter targeted two different Mosques. Around the world, Muslims and Jews are the most targeted groups and anti-Semitic crimes have risen 57% in recent years.

We hear how members of the Muslim and Jewish communities are coping with this troubling trend and about how we can foster unity in divided times when Charlotte Talks.

Imam John Ederer, Imam, Muslim Community Center Charlotte

Naqash Choudhery, director of outreach, Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte

Judy Schindler, Rabbi Emerita, Beth El