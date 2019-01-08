CIAA's Board Chair Says Price Gouging 'Left A Bad Taste' For Fans

CIAA officials cited an array of reasons why the association has decided to move its annual tournament to Baltimore and out of Charlotte beginning in 2021, including because of complaints of price gouging at hotels in the city.

Speaking to WFAE today, CIAA Board Chair James Anderson says price gouging among some Charlotte hotels had become a consistent problem and led to disgruntled fans.

"The city did a pretty good job in terms of addressing some of those issues," Anderson said. "But I still think that left a bad taste for some of our fans."

The CIAA began taking bids for new host cities last summer. Anderson says Baltimore had several assets, including city-owned hotels.

"So they can regulate prices a lot better," he said. "They can set a price and guarantee us that price will be there when our fans come."

At a press conference in Baltimore this morning, CIAA officials said fans had been pressing the association to change locations, and the CIAA has previously reported waning attendance numbers at the Charlotte tournament in recent years.

Charlotte has hosted the event since 2006 and will continue to host the tournament for the next two years. Norfolk, Virginia, was also a finalist to host future tournaments. Baltimore last hosted the championship in 1951.