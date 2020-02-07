Citizens Review Board Disagrees With CMPD On Franklin Shooting Case

Charlotte’s Citizens Review Board says it disagrees with Police Chief Kerr Putney’s decision not to discipline an officer in the fatal shooting of Danquirs Franklin last year.

The Charlotte Observer reports the board’s vote last night was unanimous — and is only the second time in its 23-year history that it’s disagreed with the department. According to the paper, board chair Tonya Jameson said after the vote that “(The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) clearly erred in finding the Franklin shooting justified.”

Following an internal review by the department, officer Wende Kerl returned to fully duty in November. Kerl, who is white, shot Franklin, who was black, last March in the parking lot of a Burger King on Beatties Ford Road while responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather found Kerl was justified in the shooting. The Citizens Review Board does not override decisions by the police department or the DA in the case.

The review board reviews allegations of police misconduct.