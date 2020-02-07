Citizens Review Board Disagrees With CMPD On Franklin Shooting Case

By 58 seconds ago

Charlotte’s Citizens Review Board says it disagrees with Police Chief Kerr Putney’s decision not to discipline an officer in the fatal shooting of Danquirs Franklin last year.

Danquirs Franklin was shot by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in March 2019.
Credit LEGACY.COM/CMPD

The Charlotte Observer reports the board’s vote last night was unanimous — and is only the second time in its 23-year history that it’s disagreed with the department. According to the paper, board chair Tonya Jameson said after the vote that “(The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) clearly erred in finding the Franklin shooting justified.”

Following an internal review by the department, officer Wende Kerl returned to fully duty in November. Kerl, who is white, shot Franklin, who was black, last March in the parking lot of a Burger King on Beatties Ford Road while responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather found Kerl was justified in the shooting. The Citizens Review Board does not override decisions by the police department or the DA in the case.

The review board reviews allegations of police misconduct.

Tags: 
Top News
Danquirs Franklin

Related Content

Former Girlfriend Of Danquirs Franklin Breaks Her Silence

By Aug 22, 2019
Danquirs Franklin and his three children.
Ariel, the mother of the children.

Danquirs Franklin’s former girlfriend and mother of his children has been largely silent since he was shot and killed by a CMPD officer in March. But now she’s ready to talk.

Danquirs Franklin 'Shot For Doing What He Was Told' By Police, Family Says

By Aug 21, 2019
SARAH DELIA

Family members say they are disappointed that Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather decided not to prosecute the CMPD officer who shot and killed Danquirs Franklin outside  a Charlotte restaurant in March. They say Franklin was following orders when he was shot.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather Says Decision In Franklin Case Is Just

By Aug 14, 2019
Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.
DANIEL COSTON / WFAE

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather has decided not to bring charges against CMPD Officer Wende Kerl for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin in March. In a 162-page report issued today, Merriweather said he couldn't prove to a jury that Kerl who shot Franklin was unreasonable in her belief that she faced an imminent threat of danger. 

CMPD Unveils New De-Escalation Policy After Community Feedback

By Nov 6, 2019
Kerr Putney
Michael Falero / WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have a new policy detailing how officers should de-escalate and avoid using force. The new policy includes a written definition of “de-escalation.” CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says that’s new, but the idea itself isn’t.