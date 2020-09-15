City Council Considers Banning Source Of Income Discrimination In Housing

By 1 hour ago
  • A 2019 survey found that 96.5% of housing providers near the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte said they do not accept federal housing vouchers. A proposed rule would ban discrimination based on source of income.
    A 2019 survey found that 96.5% of housing providers near the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte said they do not accept federal housing vouchers. A proposed rule would ban discrimination based on source of income.
    David Boraks / WFAE

A Charlotte City Council committee is expected to vote Wednesday whether to recommend banning housing discrimination based solely on how renters pay. The rule, which would be the first of its kind in North Carolina, is aimed at making it easier for people to find housing. 

For the past year, a coalition of more than 30 groups has been lobbying the council to ban what's called "source of income discrimination" in housing. Ryan Carter of Habitat for Humanity in Charlotte said landlords increasingly are denying housing to people who are paying with federal housing vouchers or other rental assistance.  

"Anytime a landlord says your rent payment doesn't count, that's what we say is wrong," Carter said. "And we believe that if you can pay your rent with any legal and verifiable source of income, you should be able to pay rent and access housing."

Habitat Charlotte and the housing authority Inlivian are leading the effort. The groups are asking the city council to amend the fair housing ordinance to include protections against source of income discrimination. They're also asking for a "first come, first served" clause that Carter said would make it harder for property owners to sit on applications and wait for a renter who did not have subsidies.  

Some landlords oppose the amendments, saying it's not needed. 

But a May report from Inlivian found that 44% of federal voucher holders who were looking for housing in Charlotte between April and December 2019 were rejected by housing providers based on their use of subsidies. 

Last year, Inlivian conducted a telephone survey of housing providers near the Lynx Blue Line light rail. When asked if they accepted housing choice vouchers, 96.5% said no. The remaining 3.5% were properties that received low-income housing tax credits, which are required to accept vouchers, Inlivian said.  

The issue will come up at Wednesday's City Council Great Neighborhoods Committee at noon Wednesday. If members support the amendments, the issue could go to another committee or on to the full council for approval, said Carter. 

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up for our daily newsletter, The Frequency, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags: 
vouchers
Finding Home
Top News
Charlotte Housing Authority
Inlivian
Habitat for Humanity

Related Content

Finding Home: Authority Extends Time And Reach Of Housing Vouchers

By Oct 14, 2019
Charlotte Housing Authority manages the federal Section 8 housing voucher program.
Courtesy of Charlotte Housing Authority

Last spring, as part of our weekly Finding Home series, WFAE reported on problems with the federal Section 8 housing voucher program in Mecklenburg County. Vouchers help pay rent and utilities for qualifying low-income residents. But the county doesn't have enough vouchers to go around, and fewer landlords are taking them.  Charlotte Housing Authority manages the program and is trying to improve the situation.

Finding Home: Fewer Section 8 Landlords Mean Longer Wait Time For Voucher Holders

By Mar 25, 2019
Charlotte Housing Authority manages the federal Section 8 housing voucher program.
Courtesy of Charlotte Housing Authority

It typically takes five to seven years of waiting in Mecklenburg County to receive the federal housing voucher known as Section 8. The voucher covers 70 percent of rent and utilities. But rising rents have created a relatively new obstacle for recipients: it’s tough to find a landlord who will accept the vouchers.