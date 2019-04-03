CMPD: 2019 Homicides Up Threefold From Same Period Last Year

Homicides in Charlotte are up sharply this year, according to quarterly stats released Wednesday by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD says it investigated 33 homicides in the first three months of 2019, up from just 10 in the same period last year and 23 in 2017.

First-quarter crime statistics released Wednesday morning show crime overall was up 4.6 percent. CMPD says firearms were involved in 90 percent of the killings and other violent incidents. The report says violent crimes rose 11 percent, and property crimes 3.4 percent.

Deputy Chief Coert Voorhees says the problem is bigger than CMPD and stems from more people resorting to guns to resolve disputes.

"Thirty-three is kind of a shocking number," Voorhees told reporters. "We had 10 this time last year. It's a very large increase. Not proud of that number at all, but I can tell you we're doing a lot of work to combat it. The secret is we cannot combat everything. I wish we could."

He called on residents to help. "We can't do it alone, we need the public's help. Really, we need to change the culture." That will take mentors, teachers, adults, neighbors and church members to help young people learn how to take an slight without responding violently.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney also says it's getting harder to solve violent cases, in part because victims, especially young people, aren't cooperating.

"They don't want to talk about the circumstances in which they were shot," Putney said. "So all we can assume is that there's some issues going on that we need to break through culturally. Because if you're not going to help us bring people to justice, we're going to have a lot of families who are suffering who never get closure."

CMPD said police don't know why 10 of the 33 murder victims were killed. Of the 33 murders since January:

6 involved domestic violence

11 were drug related

5 were robberies

7 were arguments among people who knew each other

1 was the officer involved shooting, which happened last week at a Burger King off Beatties Ford Road.

RETAIL THEFT RING CRACKED

CMPD, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the federal Secret Service also reported Wednesday that a Charlotte man has pleaded guilty to running an organized retail theft ring that stole more than $4 million in merchandise between 2015 and 2018.

Edwin Barkley pleaded guilty in federal court last month to running the ring, which he ran out of a storage unit on North Tryon Street. Barkley was accused of buying stolen goods from accomplices who took them from big retails such as Home Depot, Lowes and Target. He then would sell them through an online eBay store called Tool King U.S.A., according to Assistant U.S. Attoreny Jenny Sugar.

Federal and local authorities carried out search warrants last October.

