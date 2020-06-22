CMPD Chief Putney To Retire July 1

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney will retire on July 1.

City officials made the announcement Monday afternoon. Putney had planned to retire after the Republican National Convention, but the main part of the convention is being relocated to Jacksonville, Florida.

"The RNC is not coming in the capacity that we thought, and to be quite frank with you, I can control my own destiny, and that's what I'm doing," Putney said.

Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings – who was already announced as Putney's successor – will take over.

The announcement came in the aftermath of a mass shooting in northwest Charlotte early Monday and after weeks of protests against systemic racism and police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Putney said his retirement announcement had been planned for weeks and was unrelated.

Putney has been chief since 2015 and has been with the department since 1992. In May, the city announced Putney would retire in September, but at that time there were still plans in place for the main part of the RNC to be held at the Spectrum Center in August.

Putney said he's not looking into another chief job, but that he planned on doing some consulting work in Charlotte and speaking out on police and community issues.

"I have a voice you're going to hear more of," Putney said.