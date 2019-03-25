CMPD Officers Involved In Shooting On Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were involved in a shooting at a business on Beatties Ford Road Monday morning.

CMPD says officers were responding to a call for service about an armed person inside of the business when the shooting occurred. No officers were injured, police say.

CMPD has been involved in an officer-involved shooting on Beatties Ford Road. Officers responded to a call involving an armed person in the business. No officers are injured. Our thoughts are with all involved. More info will be released ASAP, — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 25, 2019

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.

