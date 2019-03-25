CMPD Officers Involved In Shooting On Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were involved in a shooting at a business on Beatties Ford Road Monday morning.
CMPD says officers were responding to a call for service about an armed person inside of the business when the shooting occurred. No officers were injured, police say.
— CMPD News (@CMPD) March 25, 2019
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story.