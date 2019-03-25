CMPD Officers Involved In Shooting On Beatties Ford Road

    TASNIM SHAMMA / WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were involved in a shooting at a business on Beatties Ford Road Monday morning.

CMPD says officers were responding to a call for service about an armed person inside of the business when the shooting occurred. No officers were injured, police say.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.

