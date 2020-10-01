CMPD Videos Show Arrest And Collapse Of Harold Easter After Swallowing Drugs

Updated 2:40 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released video from the January arrest of a suspect who later died after swallowing cocaine. The body camera and police station videos include Harold Easter's arrest on suspicion of dealing drugs and his later collapse in a police station interview room.

In a press conference later in the day, CMPD chief Johnny Jennings said the five officers involved in the incident have resigned.

Police stopped Easter's SUV and arrested him around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 23. During the arrest, an officer yells that Easter is swallowing something.

"Put your hands up right now. Don't eat it! He's eating it!" yells one officer.

The video shows officers searching Easter's car and then driving him to the police station. Easter repeatedly asks for water and to use the bathroom.

Although officers knew that Easter had swallowed drugs, they left him unattended in an interview room for about 50 minutes, according to timestamps on the video from that room. On the video, Easter gradually becomes sick, rocking back and forth and shaking, then moaning and eventually collapsing in convulsions.

He's on the floor for about 7½ minutes before an officer checks on him and calls for help.

"Hey! Need a medic, need a medic!" the officer yells.

Easter was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died three days later.

CMPD recommended that four officers and a sergeant be fired for their handling of the case, and all resigned. Under department policy, medical attention should have been sought for someone suspected of ingesting drugs, CMPD Chief Jennings said, and Easter should not have been left unattended for so long.

"Had the officers followed policy and made better decisions, there may have been a different outcome," Jennings said in an afternoon press conference.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather did not charge the officers, saying he could not prove they did anything wrong.

