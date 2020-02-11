CMS Requests Construction Money, County Seeks Accountability

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has formally asked Mecklenburg County commissioners for more money to complete school construction projects.

CMS sent county leaders a letter Monday, after acknowledging last week that the $922 million in school bonds that voters approved in 2017 won’t be enough to cover the 29 new schools and renovations that were promised. The letter says the shortfall is in the millions, but isn’t specific.

Deputy Superintendent Carol Stamper says that’s being tallied as bids come in: "We don't have that bottom-line number just yet."

The letter says CMS needs more money to buy land for a new south Charlotte high school and asks the county to pay for “the Catholic Diocese property” -- without specifying which property that is -- if it becomes available. Neighbors and parents have objected to a possible site on CMS land next to Olde Providence Elementary.

County commissioners Chairman George Dunlap says his board is receptive to hearing the CMS pitch but will need more details.

"I’m sure the board members would want some kind of evaluation or at least be able to verify where the funds are and how the current funds have been spent to ensure that there’s accountability," he said Monday.

CMS board chair Elyse Dashew says the school board will hold a public discussion of 2017 bond projects on Feb. 25.