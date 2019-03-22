CMS Safety Campaign Plays Off Theme What Guns Can't Do

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has begun a social media campaign to promote awareness of the danger of guns. The Guns Can't campaign launched Thursday with a series of posters contrasting what guns can't do with what students can.

Photographs of students are paired with slogans such as "Guns Can't Think, But I Can," "Guns Can't Laugh, But I Can," and a basketball reference, "Guns Can't Dunk, But I Can."

CMS says the goal is to get the public to join in on the campaign, which is part of a districtwide initiative that identifies what schools, students, families and the community can do to keep schools safe.

There's even a tool on the CMS website that lets students come up with their own slogans and posters.

“This campaign has three clear goals,” Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said in a statement Thursday. “We want to help keep weapons out of our schools, lift up our young people’s talents and abilities, and invite the participation of everyone in keeping schools safe.”

CMS has not said how much it's spending on the campaign.

The initiative comes four months after a fatal shooting at Butler High School. One student is charged with shooting another.

The school district also has begun random searches at high schools across the county.