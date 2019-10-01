CMS Says It's Time To Plan For 2020-21 School Year Already

It may seem early, but families who plan to enroll children in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools next year should start planning now.

That's especially true for parents who want their kids to get seats in the most competitive magnet schools. Students need to be pre-registered to enter the 2020-21 choice lottery, which begins Nov. 4.

School open houses are already scheduled and CMS registration begins Oct. 7, the district says.

Children who will turn 5 by Aug. 31, 2020, are eligible for kindergarten next year. Families who want to enroll students in CMS Montessori schools probably want to start a year earlier; most of the available seats are in prekindergarten.

Older students who are in other types of schools but plan to switch to CMS next year should also register early if they want to enter the choice lottery. Current CMS students don't need to do anything until the lottery begins.

Get details at CMSchoice.org.