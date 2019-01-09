CMS Superintendent Gets Contract Extension, Raise

By 21 minutes ago

CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox’s contract has been extended to the end of the 2023 fiscal year and he’s receiving a raise.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.
Credit Jennifer Worsham / WFAE

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, members unanimously agreed to the contract extension and a more than 6 percent pay increase. Wilcox’s salary will be raised from $288,400 to $307,000. The new contract eliminates the discretionary performance bonus clause.

The contract agreement also calls for the superintendent to be reimbursed for contributions he made to the North Carolina Teachers and State Employees Retirement System.

Wilcox came to the district in 2017. If he is terminated without cause, his new contract allows for him to receive medical benefit payments for two years.

Tags: 
Clayton Wilcox
Top News

Related Content

CMS Reviews School Security Following Butler High Deadly Shooting

By Oct 29, 2018
Jessa O'Connor / WFAE

Monday's deadly shooting at Butler High School comes at a time when officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are in the process of searching for ways to make district schools safer. Many CMS schools received a variety of security upgrades this year to the tune of $1.75 million in funding from the county. Additional funds from county commissioners have been approved that school officials are figuring out where and how to spend. 

Wilcox Sworn In As CMS Superintendent

By Jul 3, 2017
Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE News

Monday was Clayton Wilcox’s first full day on the job as CMS superintendent. He was sworn in that morning after spending almost four months learning how the district operates and observing the often contentious student assignment plan process.