CMS Superintendent Gets Contract Extension, Raise

CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox’s contract has been extended to the end of the 2023 fiscal year and he’s receiving a raise.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, members unanimously agreed to the contract extension and a more than 6 percent pay increase. Wilcox’s salary will be raised from $288,400 to $307,000. The new contract eliminates the discretionary performance bonus clause.

The contract agreement also calls for the superintendent to be reimbursed for contributions he made to the North Carolina Teachers and State Employees Retirement System.

Wilcox came to the district in 2017. If he is terminated without cause, his new contract allows for him to receive medical benefit payments for two years.