Colonial Pipeline Reports Huntersville Leak Occurred At Site Of Previous Repair

By 13 minutes ago
  • An image shown at an Aug. 21 meeting with Huntersville officials shows Colonial Pipeline's radius for testing wells, with DEQ's required distances inside
    An image shown at an Aug. 21 meeting with Huntersville officials shows Colonial Pipeline's radius for testing wells, with DEQ's required distances inside.
    Colonial Pipeline Company

Colonial Pipeline says an August gasoline pipeline leak in Huntersville happened at a previous repair site, according to the first report the company released detailing circumstances the leak.

The section that leaked was one that Colonial repaired back in 2004. In the repair, the company used what’s called a “Type A sleeve,” which reinforces a pipeline when defects are found.

Colonial Pipeline’s report listed the cause of the accident as still “under investigation,” and will submit a report in mid-November with more findings.

Colonial Pipeline estimated the leak will cost it $10.3 million, with at least $2.5 million of that slated for environmental cleanup of the contaminated soil and groundwater. The company said previously it had completed four rounds of testing for drinking wells in the immediate area around the site and hadn’t found any contaminated wells.

Colonial also said in the report that it had a safety system in place called SCADA, but that it did not notice a drop in pressure when the leak occurred. Another type of computer monitoring system called a CPM was not installed on the pipeline because of its age.

The report confirmed the leak was discovered by two teenagers riding ATVs near the right-of-way, who saw gasoline bubbling up from the ground.

Colonial announced ahead of this report release that its new estimate for how much gasoline had been released increased four-fold. It now thinks at least 272,580 gallons have spilled, up from its initial estimate of 63,000 gallons.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up for our daily newsletter, The Frequency, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags: 
Top News
Colonial Pipeline
Huntersville

Related Content

Colonial Pipeline: Huntersville Gas Leak Four Times Bigger Than First Thought

By Sep 14, 2020
Courtesy Mike Harvey

The company behind a gasoline pipeline leak in Huntersville last month says it now believes the leak is much bigger than first thought. Colonial Pipeline says at least 272,580 gallons of gasoline leaked, and gasoline is still being cleaned up.

Company Behind Pipeline In Huntersville Has A History Of Leaks And Spills

By Sep 14, 2020
Courtesy Mike Harvey

Last month, about 63,000 gallons of gasoline leaked out of the Colonial Pipeline in Huntersville. It was the pipeline’s largest leak in the state. But it wasn’t the company's first leak.

Colonial Pipeline Tells Officials Huntersville Leak May Be Bigger Than First Thought

By Sep 9, 2020
Dozens of heavy duty and pickup trucks line the sides of an off-road near Huntersville-Concord Road on Thursday August 20th. Colonial Pipeline said it had completed a repair of the leak by that evening.
Michael Falero / WFAE

A leak in a gasoline pipeline in Huntersville last month may have been larger than the pipeline company originally thought.

After Huntersville Gasoline Leak, Pipeline Company's Messaging Frustrates, Worries Residents

By Aug 26, 2020
Right of way for the Colonial pipeline, near the Pavilion Estates Neighborhood. The leak occured approximately 5,000 feet in this direction from the neighborhood.
Michael Falero / WFAE

More than 60,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from a pipeline in Huntersville a few weeks ago. Town officials there are holding a public meeting Thursday to answer questions about the leak. The incident has left residents frustrated with the pipeline company and the town.