Council Looks At Adjusting Housing Location Policy

By 58 minutes ago

Charlotte city leaders are fine-tuning changes to the policy the city uses to decide where new, subsidized low-income housing can and can’t be built.

City staffers last fall proposed a new “scorecard” system to rank proposed developments according to several criteria, such as proximity to public transportation, jobs and schools. 

Credit Flickr/lexie.longstreet

City Council member LaWana Mayfield says the policy will help city officials be more pro-active in meeting affordable housing needs as the community continues to change “because neighborhood changes have created some displacement, and those who would most qualify for public transportation, or where public transportation would be the best form and the best mode of transportation, have been moved further away from it.”

Charlotte voters in November approved a bond referendum to add $50 million to Charlotte’s affordable housing trust fund – more than triple the usual amount.

The city is working toward a goal of creating 5,000 new units of affordable housing by the end of this year.  

Council members will get an update on the new ‘Housing Locational Policy’ during a strategy session that begins this afternoon at 5:00 at the government center.

WFAE is examining the affordable housing crisis in a year-long series called “Finding Home.”  We’ll have new stories every Monday on 90.7 FM and at WFAE.org.

Tags: 
Housing Trust Fund
Affordable Housing
Finding Home
Top News
Charlotte City Council

Related Content

City Leaders Plot How To Spend $125 Million For Housing

By 6 hours ago
Renaissance West sits on 41 acres off West Boulevard where the Boulevard Homes housing project once stood.
David Boraks / WFAE

Charlotte leaders spent 2018 talking about how to speed up development of new affordable housing units and save existing ones. In 2019, there will be more money, new partners and new processes for achieving that goal. City leaders now are discussing how to carry out the unprecedented $125 million plan and what it's paying for.

With New Housing Rules, Charlotte Hopes To Ease NIMBYism

By Steve Harrison Sep 13, 2018
The Charlotte City Council's Housing and Neighborhood Development Commitee discussed changes to the city's Housing Locational Policy Wednesday.
Steve Harrison / WFAE

When the Charlotte City Council tries to build affordable housing, it often runs into a problem that has nothing to do with money or finding the right land.

City Studies Revising Or Scrapping Affordable Housing Location Policy

By Aug 20, 2018
Renaissance West sits on 41 acres off West Boulevard where the Boulevard Homes housing project once stood.
David Boraks / WFAE

The Charlotte City Council will vote next month whether to revise or eliminate the city policy on where affordable housing can be built. Officials say the policy is outdated, and conflicts with the council's goal of adding more affordable units. Residents are being asked to comment at meetings beginning this week.

City Approves Framework For Building New Affordable Housing

By Steve Harrison Aug 27, 2018
Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center
Nick de la Canal / WFAE

The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved Monday a framework for how the city would build affordable housing, a little more than two months before voters will be asked to approve a $50 million housing bond.

Mayor Vi Lyles Recaps 2018, Says 'There's More To Do' On Housing And Jobs

By Dec 31, 2018
Jessa O'Connor / WFAE

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles marked the end of 2018 in office Monday morning. Lyles said in a news conference she counts the year as a success and highlighted the more than $200 million of bond money passed in November to address a shortage of affordable housing and city infrastructure needs, and the 3,500 jobs brought to Charlotte in December alone.

Freedom Drive Project Hailed As New Model For Affordable Housing

By Dec 11, 2018
CHARLOTTE MECKLENBURG HOUSING PARTNERSHIP

Construction has begun on a 185-unit mixed-income apartment project in west Charlotte. Officials say it could be a model for how Charlotte might spend $50 million in affordable housing bond funds approved by voters in November.

How Corporate Landlords Are Impacting Charlotte's Housing Market

By Dec 13, 2018
Charlotte skyline.
Pixabay

Charlotte has a shortage of affordable housing, and city officials and nonprofit groups are working to address it. Some people say the task is being made more difficult by the actions of Wall Street investors and out-of-state corporations that own thousands of rental homes in the area. 