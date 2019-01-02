Court Says Trump Campaign Not Responsible For NC Gun Assault Claim

A North Carolina appeals court says President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign organization isn't responsible for a state director accused of pointing a loaded pistol against another Trump supporter's knee.

The state Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that former campaign worker Vincent Bordini can't revive his lawsuit against the Trump For President organization.

Bordini last year dropped his lawsuit accusing former North Carolina campaign director Earl Phillip of assault with his .45-caliber handgun as the two rode in a vehicle. Phillip said it never happened.

Appeals judges ruled that the Trump campaign couldn't be sued because Phillip was working in 2016 as an independent contractor with minimal direction from higher Trump campaign officials.

Judges said campaign managers hadn't been told of earlier incidents of Phillip erratically waving his gun around people.

