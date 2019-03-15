Dan Finkel: How Can Play Help Us Understand Math?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Don't Fear Math.

About Dan Finkel's TED Talk

Dan Finkel says math is often taught as a series of rigid steps—which can be intimidating. Instead, he wants kids to see the fun, creative side of math that leads to deep learning and discovery.

About Dan Finkel

Dan Finkel has a PhD in algebraic geometry from the University of Washington. He is also the Founder of Math for Love, a Seattle-based organization devoted to transforming how math is taught and learned.

An educator of teachers and students, Finkel works with schools, develops curriculum, leads teacher workshops, invents board games, and gives talks on mathematics and education.

