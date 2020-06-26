Danish Prime Minister Postpones Wedding For E.U. Coronavirus Meeting

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding due to a European Council meeting to discuss coronavirus recovery efforts and budget issues.

The meeting was scheduled for July 17, which, according to Frederiksen, was the day she and her fiance Bo Tengberg were supposed to get married. It will be the first time EU leaders convene in person since the start of the pandemic.

"I'm so looking forward to marrying this man," Frederiksen wrote in an Instagram post, according to a translation from CNN. "The Council meeting in Brussels has been convened exactly on the Saturday in July when we had planned our wedding. Damn. But, I have to do my job and protect Denmark's interests."

As of Friday, Denmark has seen 12,875 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 604 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Frederiksen is a member of the country's center-left Social Democratic party, and was the youngest-ever prime minister to be elected in Denmark. She led an effort to reopen Denmark's schools in April, which caused some controversy at the time.

It is unclear when exactly Frederiksen's marriage to Tengberg will take place. According to The Guardian, this is the third time the pair have postponed their nuptials.

"I look forward to saying yes to Bo (who fortunately is very patient)," she said in her post.

