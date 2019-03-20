DJ Sessions: Charlotte, North Carolina, Wants On The Music Map

By editor 21 minutes ago
  • Emily Sage. (Photo by Joshaun Anderson)
    Emily Sage. (Photo by Joshaun Anderson)
Originally published on March 20, 2019 2:14 pm

Watch out Nashville and Atlanta — Joni Deutsch (@AChangeOfTune), DJ at member station WFAE and host of the podcast “Amplifier,” says the Charlotte music scene is up and coming. We listen to five of Deutsch’s diverse picks.

Music From The Segment

Jason Jet, “Up All Nite”

Watch on YouTube.

Sinners & Saints, “Old Bones”

Watch on YouTube.

CHÓCALA, “Ojos Bobolos”

Watch on YouTube.

Emily Sage, “Nearer To You”

Watch on YouTube.

It’s Snakes, “Dance Party With Cats”

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.