Duke Deal With Solar Developers Could Speed More Development

By 24 minutes ago
  • Pixabay

North Carolina's large solar developers and Duke Energy have reached agreements on key issues that have delayed many projects. Duke says that could get more solar farms online faster. 

North Carolina ranks No. 2 among U.S. states for solar capacity. Despite that, developers of large-scale solar farms have complained in recent years that Duke makes it difficult to build new solar projects. Duke said the new agreements set deadlines for connecting projects to its electrical grid and will speed up reviews of new projects. 

Duke spokesman Randy Wheeless said that in the past, new solar projects were studied one at a time, which made it slow to get through the list of connection requests. Now, Duke will study clusters of projects at once. 

"That way we could study more projects quicker. We can weed out the ones that maybe aren't going anywhere," Wheeless said. "And the ones that … really are going to be built will get to the top quicker. And, because they get studied quicker, they'll get online quicker."

Two years ago, 500 solar projects were awaiting Duke's review and approval for connections to its electric grid.  It's now about 300, and Wheeless said this week Duke hopes these agreements will erase that backlog and get new projects up and running more quickly.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up for our daily newsletter, The Frequency, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags: 
Solar Energy
Duke Energy
Top News

Related Content

Duke Wants To Switch To Twice-Yearly Solar Rebate Deadlines

By Apr 2, 2020
Duke has offered $62 milllion in rebates over five years to help pay for solar panels on a home, business or nonprofit rooftops.
Duke Energy

Duke Energy is asking North Carolina regulators for permission to take solar rebate applications twice a year, instead of once. That's after a surge of applications on Jan. 2 overwhelmed the company's servers and led to confusion over who should get the first-come, first-served rebates.

Duke Energy's Solar Rebates For 2020 Go Quickly

By Jan 6, 2020
Duke Energy's solar rebates help homeowners, businesses and nonprofits pay for the cost of installation.
RENU ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Duke Energy says 2020 rebates for new residential and commercial solar installations in North Carolina were taken up quickly after applications opened on Jan. 2. But there's still money left for nonprofits and local governments.

A Visit To One Of NC's Largest Solar Farms

By Oct 28, 2017
Sheep from a local farm are grazing to keep grass down beneath the panels at Duke Energy's Monroe solar farm.
David Boraks / WFAE

On a country road south of Monroe in Union County, near a golf course and soybean fields, is a new kind of farm - a solar farm.  This spring, Duke Energy began generating electricity from 684,000 solar panels here, the largest solar farm in the Charlotte region and one of the largest in the state.