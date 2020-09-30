Duke Energy Deal With Fort Bragg Includes Floating Solar Farm

By 32 minutes ago
  • Fort Bragg's floating solar farm will be similar to this one in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
    Fort Bragg's floating solar farm will be similar to this one in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
    D3Energy

Duke Energy has signed a $36 million energy services agreement with Fort Bragg that includes a rare floating solar farm. 

Under the contract, the Charlotte-based energy company will help the U.S. Army installation modernize lighting, water, heating and cooling systems and improve energy efficiency and resilience. 

A Duke contractor will begin construction on the floating solar array and a related battery system in November. 

“We approached Duke Energy with the idea of a floating solar array unsure of how they would respond to the innovative concept,” Audrey Oxendine, who oversees energy and utilities at Fort Bragg, said in a press release. “However, Duke Energy was excited to take on the challenge and work with us to make an idea into reality.”

The solar panels will be installed on a floating platform. Fort Bragg will own the solar and battery system when it's finished. Duke says the system will provide extra power beyond what the base gets from the power grid and will be a backup during outages. 

Floating solar farms supply less than 2% of the world's energy, mainly in Asia, according to Duke. 

Duke also has worked with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Onslow County, where it owns a solar farm.

Tags: 
Solar Energy
Duke Energy
Top News
Fort Bragg

Related Content

Duke Deal With Solar Developers Could Speed More Development

By Sep 9, 2020
Pixabay

North Carolina's large solar developers and Duke Energy have reached agreements on key issues that have delayed many projects. Duke says that could get more solar farms online faster. 

Groups Say Duke Energy's 15-Year Plan Fails To Lower Costs, Address Climate Change

By Sep 14, 2020
Duke Energy finished this natural gas-fired power plant in Asheville in April 2020, replacing an old coal-fired plant.
Duke Energy

Environmental and social justice groups say a new 15-year energy plan filed this month by Duke Energy would bring higher rates and still fall short of addressing climate change.  