Duke Seeks 6% Rate Increase For Western NC Region

  • Duke Energy has seven coal-fired power plants in the Carolinas, including the Allen Steam Station in Belmont.
    Duke says it wants to speed up conversion from coal, like the Allen Steam Station Belmont, to gas and renewable energy.
    DAVID BORAKS / WFAE

The Duke Energy division that provides electricity for Charlotte and much of western North Carolina has asked state regulators to approve an average 6% rate increase.

Duke Energy Carolinas wants $291 million a year in new revenues to help pay for a range of expenses, says the company's North Carolina president, Stephen DeMay.  

"One is to continue down our path of shifting to cleaner energy. We are improving grid reliability and resiliency and we are providing customers more convenience and more control over their energy usage," DeMay said. 

Those include building new gas and solar generating plants, converting existing coal plants to gas, cleaning up toxic coal ash, and investing in new technologies to improve reliability and efficiency.  

If regulators approve, rates would rise an average of 6.7% for residential customers and 5% for businesses. Duke says the proposed increase is lower than it might have been, because of savings from federal and state tax cuts that are being returned to customers. That's something regulators requested when they rejected a 10% rate hike last year.  Under the plan, a typical residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month would pay about $8 more, or about $116 per month, Duke says. "We don't take lightly the request to increase rates but it is time to reflect in rates those investments and costs that we've made to benefit customers," DeMay said. 

To help low-income customers, Duke says it's not raising the monthly basic service charge. And it is proposing to eliminate fees for paying by direct debit or credit card.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission must hold hearings and take comments on the request. Duke hopes new rates will take effect next summer.

Meanwhile, Duke says it plans to file a similar request within a month for Duke Energy Progress, which serves eastern North Carolina including Raleigh, as well as Asheville. 

Duke Says It Will Seek 20-Year Renewals For Nuclear Plants

By Sep 19, 2019
Catawba Nuclear Station, on Lake Wylie.
Duke Energy

Duke Energy says it wants to renew the licenses of its North and South Carolina nuclear plants for another 20 years. Licenses for the 11 reactors at six sites run out in the 2030s, and the utility says it will ask the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for extensions. 

Duke Energy CEO Says Company Wants 'Net-Zero' Carbon Emissions By 2050

By Sep 17, 2019
Duke CEO Lynn Good
Duke Energy

Duke Energy says it wants to cut its carbon emissions from electricity generation in half by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Rules Would Block Utilities From Charging Customers For Lobbying, Contributions

By Aug 29, 2019
CLINT PATTERSON / UNSPLASH

North Carolina regulators have proposed new rules that would make clear that public utilities cannot charge customers for political and charitable contributions or lobbying expenses. The rules would apply to electric and gas utilities and large water and sewer systems. 

NC OKs Duke Long-Range Plan, But Wants Data On Retiring Coal Plants Early

By Aug 28, 2019
Duke Energy has seven coal-fired power plants in the Carolinas, including the Allen Steam Station in Belmont.
DAVID BORAKS / WFAE

North Carolina regulators this week approved Duke Energy's latest 15-year energy plan as "adequate." But they also ordered the company next year to show why it still makes economic sense to keep old coal plants open and how it will help meet state goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

NC Regulators Reject Duke Energy Rate Hike, Allow Coal Ash Costs

By Jun 22, 2018
Duke Energy headquarters in Charlotte
David Boraks / WFAE

State regulators have rejected Duke Energy's request for a rate increase and instead ordered slight rate reductions in its western North Carolina territory, including Charlotte. The order doesn't say exactly what Duke's new rates will be, and it's still possible some customers could see slight rate increases.