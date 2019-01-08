Durham Unveiling Proposal For Toppled Confederate Monument

Durham will unveil a proposal for the fate of a Confederate monument toppled by protesters in 2017.

Protesters in Durham pulled down a statue of a Confederate soldier in 2017.
Credit Barry Yeoman

The city and county government will hear recommendations Tuesday about what to do with the statue of an anonymous soldier that stood in front of the old county courthouse. The government committee spent eight months studying the issue. The statue has been in storage.

The statue was torn down in the days after a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Durham statue came down about a year before another Confederate monument was toppled at the state's flagship public university.

A dozen protesters were charged in the Durham statue toppling, but a prosecutor dropped charges against most after a judge dismissed two defendants' cases and found a third not guilty.

