Expect More Frequent Property Revaluations In Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County commissioners this week voted to conduct property revaluations more frequently. Countywide revaluations will now come every four years instead of every eight.

Commissioners are hoping that will cut down on seemingly dramatic swings in property values.

“We won’t see as many peaks and spikes and ebbs and flows in property revaluation. It will be done consistently,” said Commission Chairman George Dunlap. “It will be done more often. And we are less likely to see that.”

Mecklenburg’s next revaluation will now be in January 2023.

State law requires a revaluation at least every eight years, and that's generally how it’s been in Mecklenburg. This year's reappraisals raised assessed values an average of 40% for residential real estate and 78% for commercial properties.

County Manager Dena Diorio previously said the shorter time frame will help property owners better manage.