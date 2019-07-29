FBI: 2 Suspects In 'Pink Lady Bandit' Robberies Nabbed In Charlotte

The FBI says two suspects in the so-called "Pink Lady Bandit" bank robberies have been arrested at a Charlotte hotel.

The FBI's Charlotte office said in a news release Monday morning that Circe Baez, 36, and Alexis Morales, 38, were found by officers Sunday at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites on West Sugar Creek Road. Baez and Morales were taken into custody "without incident" by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the FBI said.

Agents say Baez robbed two banks in eastern North Carolina – one in Ayden and one in Hamlet – and two other banks in Pennsylvania and Delaware from July 20-26. The last one happened Friday in North Carolina.

Evidence from the Hamlet robbery led authorities to identify Morales as an accomplice to the alleged crimes, according to the FBI. Both Baez and Morales live in Pennsylvania, according to jail records.

The robber had been dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit" by the FBI and news outlets because in at least two cases, she carried a pink handbag. In each case, she handed a teller a note demanding money, the FBI said.

Baez and Morales were taken to Pitt County, where they were booked into the jail, each under a $4 million bond. The pair faces local charges related to the robberies in Ayden and Hamlet, and the FBI says the duo could face more state and federal charges.