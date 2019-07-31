Fire Dept. Says Inside Leak Led To Ballantyne Gas Explosion

By 4 minutes ago
  • The house on James Jack Lane was a pile of rubble Wednesday after Tuesday's deadly explosion.
    The house on James Jack Lane was a pile of rubble the day after the deadly explosion.
    David Boraks / WFAE

An investigation has found that a deadly home explosion in Ballantyne on July 2 was caused by an accidental gas leak inside the residence.  The blast killed one resident and seriously injured another, and turned the 6,000-square-foot home to rubble. 

An Charlotte Fire Department report released Wednesday found that the interior gas leak likely caused natural gas to build up inside the home for several days while the residents were on vacation. It ignited within minutes after they returned home, the report said. 

Investigators said they were unable to determine the specific cause of the leak or how the gas ignited. 

The explosion happened around 1:45 p.m. on July 2 at the house on James Jack Lane. Rania Karam, 58, was killed, and her husband, Jebran Karam, was seriously injured.

Outside investigations of the blast by insurance carriers and other engineers are expected to continue. The process could take months, the fire department said.

Tags: 
Ballantyne Home Explosion
Top News

Related Content

On Scene, The Search For Clues In South Charlotte Home Explosion

By Jul 3, 2019
The house on James Jack Lane was a pile of rubble Wednesday after Tuesday's deadly explosion.
David Boraks / WFAE

Investigators continued searching the rubble of a south Charlotte home Wednesday as they try to learn what caused an explosion Tuesday that killed one person and seriously hurt another. 

Fire Officials Give Preliminary Cause Of Home Explosion In Charlotte's Ballantyne Neighborhood

By & Jul 2, 2019
Screenshot / Spectrum News North Carolina

Updated 4:24 p.m. 

Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte Fire Marshall John Leonard said investigators determined an interior gas leak caused the explosion that leveled a home in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte. 

Rania Karam, 58, was killed when her home on James Jack Lane exploded around 1:45 p.m.  Her husband, Jebran Karam, a cardiologist practicing at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia, was seriously injured in the explosion.

The fire department says it took rescuers about seven hours find Rania Karam in the debris. 

Likely Cause Of Ballantyne Home Explosion Determined

By Jul 3, 2019
What remains of a home in Ballantyne after an explosion Tuesday, July 2.
Screenshot of WBTV video.

The Charlotte Fire Department met with media Wednesday regarding the ongoing investigation into a residential explosion in Ballantyne.

2 Victims Of Home Explosion Identified; Cause Still Under Investigation

By Jul 3, 2019
Charlotte Fire Department

Police have identified the woman who died and the man who was injured in an explosion Tuesday at a house in Charlotte's Ballantyne area.