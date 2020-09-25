First COVID-19 Cluster At A Mecklenburg County School ID'd

The Mecklenburg County Health Department says the county has seen its first cluster of COVID-19 cases in a K-12 school.

Covenant Day School reported six cases at the private school, with both employees and students affected.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said even though this is the first school cluster, most classrooms have been maintaining social distancing.

“We’ve had other cases in other schools, but this is the first one that rose to the cluster level," Harris said. "What we’re seeing is that most of the cases are coming from outside exposures — not in the school setting. Our schools have been doing a fairly good job with masking and with the social distancing.”

The students and teachers in that class are now being quarantined.

The health department says Mecklenburg County has seen over 28,000 cases to date.

