Foresight 2020: Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer is running for president.

Although the California billionaire previously said he wasn’t running, he decided to jump into the race. The Democrat said he plans to spend $100 million on his campaign.

The New York Times reported on comments Steyer made in San Francisco after announcing he was in the race.



“Now you know, I know everybody always describes me as being rich. That is not how I see myself,” he told an audience at a bookstore here Wednesday night. “But I can tell you this, the one thing it does give me is the right to say nobody owns me. I mean I will do exactly what I think is right.”



Steyer was previously known for his environmental activism, though these days he’s probably most know for his efforts to have President Donald Trump impeached.

He won’t qualify for the July round of debates, but he could still take the stage in September.

We speak with him about his policy priorities and how he’ll differentiate himself in a field of 24 candidates.

GUESTS

Tom Steyer, Democratic presidential candidate; billionaire liberal activist; founder and president of the super PAC NextGen America and Need to Impeach; @TomSteyer.

