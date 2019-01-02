Four Children In Critical Condition, One Dead After East Charlotte House Fire

Updated 11 a.m.

Five children and two adults were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries following a house fire in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

One child later died, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More than 30 firefighters responded to the residence in the 1900 block of Academy Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Ten occupants were inside the home when the fire began. Three were able to escape and are with family.