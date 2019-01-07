Government Shutdown Delays Investigation Into Intern Death At Nature Preserve

The federal government shutdown is delaying the investigation into the death of a 22-year-old intern who was mauled by a lion last month at an animal preserve in Caswell County.

Officials said the lion attacked Alexandra Black as she and a staff member cleaned an enclosure at the Conservators Center on Dec. 30. Caswell County manager Bryan Miller said the county's Division of Animal Control plans to investigate, alongside the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That investigation has been delayed because of the government shutdown.

Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the lion after attempts to tranquilize it failed.