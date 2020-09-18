Here Are The 50 Books Nominated for 2020 National Book Awards

Perhaps you're an avid reader — or you're just stuck at home and suddenly have more time to read. Either way, if you're looking for reading recommendations, why not start with one of the 50 pieces of literature contending for a National Book Award.

The National Book Foundation released its annual book award longlists on Friday featuring work from seasoned and debut writers alike, as well as a collection of short stories from an author who died last month.

There are ten nominees in each of five categories — fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people's literature. The finalists will be whittled from this list and announced Oct. 6.

The winners, typically announced at a live ceremony in New York City, will be revealed in a virtual event on Nov. 11. At the ceremony, the National Book Foundation will also present American novelist Walter Mosley with a medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.

The two debut fiction novel nominees are A Burning by Megha Majumdar, and Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart, which was also named to the shortlist for the Booker Prize on Tuesday. Also in the running are two short story collections — If I Had Two Wings by Randall Kenan, who died in August at age 57, and The Secret Lives of Church Ladies by Deesha Philyaw.

In non-fiction, Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson is once again nominated for the prize with her book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. Historian Jill Lepore is also a repeat nominee, with her new book If Then.



The 10 poets on this year's poetry longlist are all first time contenders for the National Book Awards, with work from two debut authors: Fantasia for the Man in Blue by Tommye Blount, and Borderland Apocrypha by Anthony Cody.



View the nominees for each of the five categories below.

Fiction

Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind

Christopher Beha, The Index of Self-Destructive Acts

Brit Bennett, The Vanishing Half

Randall Kenan, If I Had Two Wings

Megha Majumdar, A Burning

Lydia Millet, A Children's Bible

Deesha Philyaw, The Secret Lives of Church Ladies

Douglas Stuart, Shuggie Bain

Vanessa Veselka, The Great Offshore Grounds

Charles Yu, Interior Chinatown

Nonfiction

Michelle Bowdler, Is Rape a Crime?: A Memoir, an Investigation, and a Manifesto

Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, The Undocumented Americans

Jill Lepore, If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future

Les Payne and Tamara Payne, The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X

Claudio Saunt, Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory

Jenn Shapland, My Autobiography of Carson McCullers

Jonathan C. Slaght, Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World's Largest Owl

Jerald Walker, How to Make a Slave and Other Essays

Frank B. Wilderson III, Afropessimism

Isabel Wilkerson, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents

Poetry

Rick Barot, The Galleons

Mei-mei Berssenbrugge, A Treatise on Stars

Lillian-Yvonne Bertram, Travesty Generator

Tommye Blount, Fantasia for the Man in Blue

Victoria Chang, Obit

Don Mee Choi, DMZ Colony

Anthony Cody, Borderland Apocrypha

Eduardo C. Corral, Guillotine

Natalie Diaz, Postcolonial Love Poem

Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, The Age of Phillis

Translated Literature

Shokoofeh Azar, The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree. Translated from the Persian by Anonymous.

Linda Boström Knausgård, The Helios Disaster. Translated from the Swedish by Rachel Willson-Broyles.

Anja Kampmann, High as the Waters Rise. Translated from the German by Anne Posten.

Jonas Hassen Khemiri, The Family Clause. Translated from the Swedish by Alice Menzies.

Fernanda Melchor, Hurricane Season. Translated from the Spanish by Sophie Hughe.

Yu Miri, Tokyo Ueno Station. Translated from the Japanese by Morgan Giles.

Perumal Murugan, The Story of a Goat. Translated from the Tamil by N. Kalyan Raman

Cho Nam-Joo, Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982. Translated from the Korean by Jamie Chang.

Pilar Quintana, The Bitch. Translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman.

Adania Shibli, Minor Detail. Translated from the Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette.

Young People's Literature

Kacen Callender, King and the Dragonflies

Traci Chee, We Are Not Free

Evette Dionne, Lifting as We Climb: Black Women's Battle for the Ballot Box

Eric Gansworth, Apple (Skin to the Core)

Candice Iloh, Every Body Looking

Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed, When Stars Are Scattered

Marcella Pixley, Trowbridge Road

John Rocco, How We Got to the Moon: The People, Technology, and Daring Feats of Science Behind Humanity's Greatest Adventure

Gavriel Savit, The Way Back

Aiden Thomas, Cemetery Boys