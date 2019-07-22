Hill And Trump Administration Close In On 2-Year Budget Deal

Updated at 2:28 p.m. ET

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are closing in on a budget deal to raise the debt ceiling past the 2020 elections and set $1.3 trillion for defense and domestic spending over the next two years.

Congressional sources briefed on the deal said the agreement would suspend the debt limit until July 31, 2021, and include parity in spending increases for defense and domestic programs. It would include about $75 billion in offsets for those spending increases.

A formal announcement was expected as early as Monday.

President Trump made some vague, but encouraging comments about the talks during a meeting with the Pakistani prime minister on Monday.

"We're doing very well on debt limit... and I think we're doing very well on the budget," the president said about his discussions with Pelosi and GOP leaders on Capitol Hill.

There are still a lot of mixed signals coming out of the White House. Even if Mnuchin announces a deal, some will question whether he has the backing of the president.

Shai Akabas, Bipartisan Policy Center's director of economic policy, says he's optimistic, but that many people likely won't feel confident until Trump himself says he supports the deal.

"At various times he has been on board with sort of the fiscally conservative side of wanting to cut spending in opposition to the Democrats priorities," Akabas said of Trump. "At some points, he's been wanting to be seen as the dealmaker in chief. He's also got the interest in making sure that we don't route the strong economy that we have right now. So there's a lot of different considerations I think that are being weighed in the administration in these negotiations."

The deal is likely to irritate nearly everyone on Capitol Hill, but that means it is also expected to pass as long as the president pledges to sign it. Republicans have generally resisted debt limit hikes and higher domestic spending without cuts, and Democrats will have to vote for raising defense spending to historic highs, a priority for this administration.

The upside is it is the last short-term budget deal necessitated to avoid automatic across-the-board spending cuts, known as sequester, enacted in a 2011 budget law that was intended to trim $1.2 trillion over the previous decade. The sequester expires in 2021.

Mnuchin has warned Congress that the debt ceiling — the nation's borrowing limit for spending it has already agreed to — would be hit in early September, earlier than anticipated. With Congress set to adjourn for August, Pelosi and Mnuchin have been in near-constant phone contact hammering out the details of a deal that could pass a divided Congress and be signed by Trump.

The House would pass the deal first as they are scheduled to adjourn for the summer on Friday, and the Senate will take it up next week before they do the same.

