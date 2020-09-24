'Honor Her Wish': Trump Met With Boos As He Pays Respects To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By 1 hour ago
  • President Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court.
    Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR
Originally published on September 24, 2020 11:23 am

President Trump was met by shouts of "vote him out" and "honor her wish" as he paid his respects on Thursday to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her body is lying in repose for a second day at the Supreme Court.

Trump, wearing a black mask, was silent as he stood next to the flag-draped coffin at the top of the Supreme Court's steps.

Demonstrators standing across the street from the court booed Trump as he emerged from the building, and then began chanting at him to honor Ginsburg's dying wish that she not be replaced "until a new president is installed."

Trump has dismissed her request, baselessly saying he thought it could have been made up by Democrats.

He is expected to announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg on Saturday.

