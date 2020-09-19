Related Programs: Weekend Edition Saturday on WFAEWeekend All Things Considered on WFAE Illinois Senator Dick Durbin On Filling The Supreme Court Vacancy By editor • 1 hour ago Related Programs: Weekend Edition Saturday on WFAEWeekend All Things Considered on WFAE ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., about the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the political maneuvering following her death.Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.