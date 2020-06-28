Joaquin Castro Calls Police Violence A Major, If Underreported, Problem For Latinos

The deaths of 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez in Tucson and 18-year old Andres Guardado in Los Angeles have reignited calls to not only end incidents of police brutality against Black people, but also those against Latinx people.

Ingram-Lopez died in April calling out for his grandmother while he was handcuffed and kept face-down by officers for some 12 minutes. Guardado ran from two police officers who shot him six times near the auto repair shop where he worked earlier this month.

"It's not an issue that's associated with Latinos in the same way that it's associated with African American men in particular, but it has been a real problem for the Latino community throughout the country, particularly in inner city neighborhoods of folks being profiled, folks being killed over the years," said Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) in an interview Sunday with NPR's Weekend Edition.

According to research by the Washington Post, since 2015 Latinx people have been the second-highest demographic killed by police, after Black Americans. But their stories have not received as much national attention.

Castro said he hopes the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a bill passed by the House of Representatives last week, could help keep not only Black and Latinx people safe, but "all Americans from being abused by police." The legislation bans the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug-related cases, and would lower legal standards to pursue criminal and civil penalties against police officers. It now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to face pushback from Republicans.

"It's going to take a lot of courage for things to change," Castro said. "And it's going to take courage from politicians at every level of government to do it."

Collective action will be necessary, he said, because police reform is not "just a federal problem."

"There are local collective bargaining agreements that need to be, I think, rewritten so that police can no longer collectively bargain on issues of accountability and discipline and conduct," Castro said. "Because that is what has allowed a lot of officers who are preying on the public to stay on the police force."

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, police unions have come under growing criticism for their role in shielding officers from punishment for incidents of brutality. Data shows that there is a link between police use of force and the fact that unions can make it difficult to prosecute officers for wrongful killings. One review in the journal Police Practice and Research says the impact of police unions have a "negative effect, particularly on innovation, accountability, and police — community relations."

"You'll notice the police unions who protect them never admit when an officer is wrong, and that's a fundamental problem in this country," according to Castro.

At the same time, Castro said he doesn't think the choice is "between the people and law enforcement. I think that law enforcement works for the people and that's why we have to get it right."

"Officers are at both times life-saving and also life-threatening for folks," Castro said. "Policing is not a marketplace. You can't choose another police force to take care of you or to watch over your neighborhood, and so it's inescapable for folks. And too often, there has been systemic racism and brutality that both African American and Latino communities have had to deal with."



LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

The gender wage gap is less than it's ever been. Full-time working women make about 82 cents for every dollar men make. But the pandemic might reverse that progress, and economists say child care is a big reason. Here's NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben.

DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: These days, Mamie Brown is getting up earlier than ever.

MAMIE BROWN: A typical day for me starts about 4:30 to 5. I actually naturally wake up. I think part of that's my anxiety right now. And then what I do very first thing in the morning is catch up on to-do's around the house and paperwork.

KURTZLEBEN: She's a self-employed lawyer in Fairbanks, Alaska, and she and her husband are juggling their work and their kids, aged 8 and 4. When schools closed in the spring, the children's classes moved online. That reconfigured Brown's workday as she helped her children with schoolwork.

BROWN: You know, I always thought, oh, yeah. OK. If I can't work at 8 and 10 and noon, I'll just work at 7 p.m. But pretty quickly, you realize that, you know, I have my productive hours, but I have to put my productive hours on hold because my daughter has mandatory things she has to do for her curriculum.

KURTZLEBEN: She actually does earn more than her husband. He manages rental properties and does repair work and renovations, work he can't really do from home. But he gets paid more quickly than she does as a one-woman law firm who has to bill her clients before she can get paid. That means Brown is now doing the bulk of the childcare.

BROWN: Right now, he has an opportunity to get cash faster than me. And even though it might not be technically as much as I could make if I was doing a full 40 hours, definitely because it's cash in the hand, that's better than cash in the bush.

KURTZLEBEN: She's far from alone in struggling to balance work and children, according to Claudia Goldin, professor of economics at Harvard University.

CLAUDIA GOLDIN: We have some information that shows - surprise, surprise - the workload of parents has increased astronomically.

KURTZLEBEN: But, Goldin says, the workload has grown more for moms.

GOLDIN: That for mothers has increased to a degree that it's very difficult to find uninterrupted time to do their work if they're working at home.

KURTZLEBEN: And for Brown and many other women, fewer hours of work, of course, equals less pay. Even with her struggles, Brown is in a privileged position. Her husband helps with the child care, and she can work from home. She's also white, a group that overall earns more and has lower unemployment than their Black and Latina peers.

Here's Michelle Holder, economics professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

MICHELLE HOLDER: Even when jobs start to be regained, women of color are still going to - it's going to take that group longer to sort of recover from this pandemic.

KURTZLEBEN: In addition, tens of millions of essential workers can't work from home, and many of them need child care in order to do their jobs. Those essential workers are disproportionately women.

HOLDER: We relied quite heavily on women during this pandemic not only for work done in the home but, you know, for work done outside the home. We saw that it was women out there - women as nurses, women as home health aides, as nursing assistants.

KURTZLEBEN: For those and other families, the need for child care could intensify this fall when schools reopen - or don't. That could be make or break for many families, including Mamie Brown's in Alaska.

BROWN: If we get to the point where the school district does not open in the fall, that means that one of us is going to have to take that full-time lead of being that educator for our kids on top of child care.

KURTZLEBEN: If that happens, she says, she will likely be the one at home with the kids. Already, women have lost more jobs than men during the pandemic. And because spending time out of work tends to lower people's earnings later on, that could widen the gender wage gap for years to come. Danielle Kurtzleben, NPR News.

