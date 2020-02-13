Join Charlotte Talks For A Preview Of The South Carolina Democratic Primary

Mike Collins and a panel of experts on South Carolina politics will look ahead to the pivotal first-in-the-South primary. Join us at Winthrop University in Rock Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

South Carolina has played an important part in picking the Democratic presidential nominee, particularly since Barack Obama's 2008 victory.

"The road to the White House starts in South Carolina," said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Key to the state's importance in the Democratic primaries is its sizable African-American electorate.

How will the Feb. 29 primary affect the trajectory of the 2020 Democratic race?

Join us at Winthrop University's DiGiorgio Campus Center on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. for a conversation with experts on South Carolina politics. Register to attend here.

GUESTS

Scott Huffmon, Winthrop University, professor of political science; director of the Winthrop Poll (@HuffmonPolitics)

Meg Kinnard, Associated Press, national politics reporter based in South Carolina covering the 2020 race (@MegKinnardAP)

Antjuan Seawright, Democratic strategist (@antjuansea)