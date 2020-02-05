Judge OKs Settlement On Duke Energy Coal Ash Cleanups

By 53 minutes ago
  • Duke Energy's Marshall Plant on Lake Norman has about 32 million tons of coal ash stored on site.
    Coal ash around Duke Energy's Marshall Plant on Lake Norman will be moved to new lined landfills under the settlement.
    David Boraks / WFAE

A judge in Wake County has approved a settlement between state environmental officials, environmental groups and Duke Energy that requires Duke to dig up nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six plants around the state.  

The Dec. 31 agreement includes cleanups at the Allen Plant in Gaston County, Marshall Steam Station on Lake Norman and sites in Forsyth, Person, and Cleveland counties. All were the subject of an ongoing legal battle between the state -- which ordered the cleanups last year -- and environmentalists and Duke. 

The approval by Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway means Duke will have to heed the state's order to move ash to new, lined landfills.  It also puts an end to all lawsuits related to Duke's coal-ash sites. 

Coal ash is what's left over after coal is burned for energy. It contains chromium, vanadium and other heavy metals that can cause cancer in high concentrations. 

In April,  the state ordered Duke to excavate and safely dispose of the ash at the six plant sites. It set a deadline of 2029, which Duke fought. The final agreement extends that deadline to 2035. 

Duke says it expects to save $1.5 billion thanks to the agreement. The company says it has spent $2.4 billion over the past few years on other cleanups, and estimates it will spend $8 billion to $9 billion total for all its sites. 

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is holding hearings in the coming weeks on Duke's cleanup plans.  Those include Feb. 26 in Catawba County on the Marshall plant and Feb. 27 in Belmont on the Allen plant.

Duke Energy issued a statement on the decision: "We are very pleased to bring this matter to a close and fully focus on building the cleaner energy future our customers want and deserve. The landmark agreement between Duke Energy, the environmental regulator and environmental community enjoys support across North Carolina and serves as a powerful example of what's possible when we work together to protect people and the environment while managing costs."

Tags: 
Coal Ash
Duke Energy
Department of Environmental Quality
Top News

Related Content

DEQ Plans Hearings On Duke's Coal Ash Removal Plans At 10 Sites

By Jan 15, 2020
Residents held up signs naming the different heavy metals found in coal ash.
David Boraks / WFAE

State environmental regulators will hold a series of public hearings in February on plans to excavate coal ash at six Duke Energy plants around the state, including plants on Lake Norman and Lake Wylie, and to recycle ash at four other sites. 

Legal Battle Over Duke Energy Coal Ash Ends But Cleanup Has Years To Go

By & Jan 2, 2020
David Boraks / WFAE

Charlotte-based Duke Energy will have to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash from six North Carolina sites — including Allen Steam Station in Belmont — as part of a settlement between the company, the state and several community groups.

Utility Finished Removing Toxic Coal Ash From SC Power Plant

By Dec 25, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A utility company in South Carolina finished removing all the coal ash from the site of a nearly 50-year-old power plant on the Wateree River.

The work to remove the toxic ash byproduct of making power from burning coal was finished at the Wateree Station east of Columbia more than a year ahead of schedule, Dominion Energy announced earlier this month.

Data Shows Toxic Heavy Metal Occurs Naturally, Can Affect Wells

By Nov 12, 2019
Map shows concentrations of hexavalent chromium in North Carolina, and where concentrations exceed the state standard of 0.07 micrograms per liter. Red areas are where it's likely to be in the highest concentration.
Science of The Total Environment

A Duke University scientist says new data shows dangerous levels of a cancer-causing heavy metal occur naturally across North Carolina, and can be a concern in drinking water wells.